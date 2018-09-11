WHS wins SBAAC volleyball thriller in 5

WILMINGTON – In a thrilling, closely-contested match, Wilmington held off New Richmond Tuesday in SBAAC American Division volleyball action at Fred Summers Court, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12.

“Total team effort,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said. “We had our ups and down and struggled to find our rhythm through the first three sets.

Wilmington trailed 2-1 and was on the brink of losing the match until winning the fourth set by two.

“That was the turning point,” Persinger said. “Where our girls could have given up, they fought back to take the fourth set. They played with confidence in the fifth set and came out on top.”