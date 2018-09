ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Despite finishing with 10 players on the field, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team played Batavia to a 1-1 tie Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action at Frank Irelan Field.

Coach Julio Madrigal said it was a great match by the Lady Falcons.

“We played great until the end of the game, even with 10 players for the last 15 minutes,” the coach said.

Nora Voisey tallied the only goal of the match for Clinton-Massie.