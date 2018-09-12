Lady ‘Cane picks up 4-1 win over Lady Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Unbeaten Claire Burns led Wilmington to a 4-1 win over Clinton-Massie Wednesday in SBAAC American Division tennis action on the CM courts.

“Massie makes you play well to win and we were able to play quite well on the road,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Wilmington improves to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the SBAAC. Clinton-Massie goes to 8-3 overall and 3-3 in the division.

“Throughout the lineup, Wilmington delivered power and spin unlike any other opponent this season,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Massie was sluggish and struggled to adapt to match play.”

Burns was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Nina Lazic and is now 14-0 on the year at second singles.

Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Clayborn is 11-0 at first singles after rallying from an early deficit to post a 6-2, 6-0 win over Allie Kees.

“Hats off to Hailey,” Cooper said. “Most players have a weakness you can find and try to exploit but Hailey is such a complete and consistent player she is very hard to beat.”

SUMMARY

Sept 12 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn (CM) def Allie Kees 6-2, 6-0

• Claire Burns (W) def Nina Lazic 6-2, 6-2

• Rachel Barker (W) def Raelee Schulz 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor (W) def Liza Duncan, Kari Cragwall 6-1, 6-1

• Zane Bekheet, Kristina Walt (W) def Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger 6-2, 6-4