Murphy earns tourney medalist honors, POY up next

GOSHEN – Jack Murphy and the Wilmington High School boys golf team all but wrapped up SBAAC American Division crowns Wednesday at the league’s 18-hole tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

In the team standings, Wilmington is 62 shots in front of second place New Richmond.

Murphy is tops among the individuals with a 254 total. The nearest competitor is 51 strokes behind Murphy.

The league is still hoping to continue the suspended divisional at Whiteoak Golf Course to complete the entire league schedule.

In the tournament, Western Brown edged Wilmington by three strokes.

“We shot our average so it’s hard to be upset with that,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “Jack has an enormous lead and will be the player of the year, without any doubt. It’s an achievement he has worked very hard for.”

Murphy had a 72 to earn medalist honors in the tournament.

Gilmore said Braydon Conley’s 101 continued his solid play the last week.

“His hard work is paying off,” the WHS coach said.

For Clinton-Massie Carsyn Creager led the way with an 87.

SUMMARY

Sept 12 2018

SBAAC American Division

18-hole tournament

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Team scores

Western Brown 379 Wilmington 382 New Richmond 386 Batavia 386 Clinton-Massie 411 Goshen 437

Individuals

Wilmington (382) Jack Murphy 72 Zane Carey 102 Brendan Powell 107 Ely Schumacher 118 Braydon Conley 101

Clinton-Massie (411) Carsyn Creager 87 Kaleb Hughes 95 Ethan Johnson 113 Clay Carroll 116 Michael Moritz 117 Colt Myers 122

Wilmington’s Jack Murphy https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_GLF_murphy1.jpg Wilmington’s Jack Murphy