Astros unable to overtake G-Men in National Div. golf

GOSHEN – East Clinton’s bid to overtake Georgetown for the SBAAC National Division golf title likely ended Wednesday in the division’s 18-hole tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

The G-Men had 344 and the Astros had a 363 to finish 1-2 in the tournament team standings. Blanchester was fourth with a 400.

East Clinton is well behind Georgetown in the league standings. League officials are hoping to play the divisional at Friendly Meadows Golf Course to complete the league schedule.

Among individuals, Lance Sininger of Georgetown was the medalist and is on his way to being the National Division player of the year.

A pair of East Clinton players are right behind at 2-3. Brendan Walters and Gage McConahay are next with Walters holding a seven shot lead.

On Wednesday, Walters shot an 83 while McConahay had 86.

For Blanchester Jacob Miller’s 96 edged Ashlin Benne’s 97 for team honors.

SUMMARY

Sept 12 2018

SBAAC National Division

18-hole tournament

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Team scores

Georgetown 344 East Clinton 363 Felicity 389 Blanchester 400 Clermont NE 406 Bethel-Tate 415

Individuals

Blanchester (400) Jacob Miller 43-53-96 Brian Miller 51-47-98 Ashlin Benne 49-48-97 Logan Heitzman 55-54-109 Jacob Hamm 60-63-123 Trenton Czaika 58-60-118

East Clinton (363) Gage McConahay 42-44-86 Brendan Walters 41-42-83 Shane Streber 41-51-92 Lane Baker 48-54-102 Quinton Tolle 52-53-105 Evan Stewart 58-55-113

East Clinton’s Gage McConahay https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_GLF_ec_gagemcconahay.jpg East Clinton’s Gage McConahay