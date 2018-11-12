‘Cane build title hopes around 4 returning bowlers

Wilmington finished as runnersup in the SBAAC boys bowling standings.

The Hurricane will have four returning starters to make the move up one spot to league champions. Grant Pickard, Conner Mitchell, Elijah Martini and Brayden Rhoads will be the building blocks for the Hurricane’s bid for SBAAC supremacy.

Head coach Josh Fisher said WHS can contend for the title “if we practice hard every time we’re on the lanes, make spares at a high percentage rate and stay focused each and every match.”

Fisher is in his third year as WHS coach. Fisher is assisted by Joe Gigandet and Ryan Hottinger.

Wilmington was 11-7 last season. Fisher said New Richmond and Western Brown are league favorites this season.

Despite losing Tristan Reiley and Zach Zeckser to graduation, Fisher is excited with the new bowlers and their competitive attitudes. They also display some skill on the lanes and can push some of the veteran bowlers.

