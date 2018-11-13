89 at BHS have 3.5 or higher GPA

Blanchester High School athletic director said he was “most proud” of the fact that 89 of the 156 student-athletes in fall sports posted a 3.5 or higher grade point average during the first quarter. Pennix noted many of the athletes were taking AP, honors or college credit courses. Shown here are Blanchester fall sports athletes.

