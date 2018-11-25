Gallion leads WHS boys to 8th at Elks Inv.

CENTERVILLE – The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished eighth Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational bowling tournament at Poelking South.

Individually, Hunter Gallion of Wilmington was 15th overall out of 140 with a 627 pinfall count. He had games of 211, 170 and 246.

Clinton-Massie was 21st in the 24 team event. Adin Lamb was the top bowler for the Falcons with a 564 series (182, 179, 203). He finished 50th overall.

Logan Rauh was 74th with 484, Mitchell Lennon 77th with 458 and Luke Campbell 103rd with 339 for two games. Hunter Broderick had 305 for two games.

For Wilmington, Grant Pickard was 47th overall and had games of 204, 148, 214 for a 566 series. Elijah Martini had 379 for two games and Conner Mitchell had 336 for two.

