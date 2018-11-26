Campbell Co. looks for 3rd OVHC win against newcomer Walnut Ridge

In the 2017 Ohio Valley Hoops Classic, the Campbell County Camels defeated Wilmington 72-59. The Camels went on to finish the season with a 29-6 record and a trip to the Elite 8 in the Kentucky State Tournament last March.

Campbell County returns to the 2018 OVHC 5 p.m. Saturday when they take on Columbus Walnut Ridge at Hillsboro High School, according to a press release from the OVHC.

Walnut Ridge brings one of the event’s top performers in 6-6 junior forward Von Cameron Davis. Davis put up 22.9 points per game as a sophomore. He already has offers from numerous mid-major colleges and is starting to get interest from high major schools.

The Scots also feature another high-level athlete in point guard Qian Magwood. The lightning quick 6-0 junior averaged 13.1 points in his sophomore year. He is also a sought-after recruit in football as multiple high-level teams, including Ohio State, are showing interest in the junior.

Campbell County won’t be returning to the party empty-handed. Reid Jolly led the Camels in scoring last year at 18 points per game, and the 6-4 forward returns for his senior season. Drew Wilson scored in double digits for Campbell County with 10.3 points per game a season ago.

The biggest returnee for Campbell County is tradition as the Camels have played in the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen three of the past six years. Campbell County is making its third appearance in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic. They defeated Chillicothe in 2014 in addition to Wilmington last year. Both years the Camels went on to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in Kentucky.

Walnut Ridge will be making its first Ohio Valley Hoops Classic appearance. The Scots were 12-9 last season, including a victory of 2017 OVHC participant Eastmoor Academy.

Complete Ohio Valley Hoops Classic information can be found on the website at www.ohiovalleyhoopsclassic.com

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_OVHCLOGO.jpg