Hooper leads WC to Raizk tourney title

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team outscored Hanover College 32-18 in the second quarter en route to an 88-77 victory Sunday and the 2018 Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament championship.

Individually, five Quakers scored in double figures including Wilmington High School graduate Savannah Hooper who had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

McKayla Binkley added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Faith Teaford turned in another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Binkley included 13 points and six rebounds off the bench and Kennedy Lewis added 10 points and six assists.

Maleha Motter led Hanover with 22 points and 14 rebounds in defeat.

Motter earned a spot on the All-Tournament team as the Most Valuable Player. Lewis, Teaford and Hooper were the Wilmington contingent to earn spots on the All-Tournament team along with Kathleen Wilson of Centre College and Natali Dimitrova of North Central College.

Centre defeated North Central 57-40 in the consolation final.

Wilmington (3-1) heads to Earlham College for the Quaker Bowl Rivalry Wednesday evening.

For the first time in three games, Wilmington started well as the Quakers came away with points on 4-of-6 possessions to begin the game. Hanover stormed back to take a 15-11 lead on a Katie Hartman jumper with 3:40 to play in the quarter. The Quakers answered with triples from McKayla Binkley and Hannah Binkley with a Teaford layup sandwiched in between to tie the contest 19-19. Another Hannah Binkley basket and a Hooper free throw gave Wilmington a 22-20 lead after 10 minutes.

Wilmington maintained a small lead in the early portion of the second quarter. A Claire Cromer three-pointer cut the lead to 32-27 with 7:50 to play in the first half, but then came the Wilmington run that would seal the game. The Quakers outscored the Panthers 22-11 thanks in part to grabbing six offensive rebounds to end the half ahead 54-38.

The Quakers’ advantage grew to 20 when Hooper connected on a three-pointer with 3:19 to play in the third, 64-44. Hanover cut that deficit in half (69-59) with eight minutes to play in regulation. Wilmington responded with a 10-2 run capped by a Hooper layup to put the game away.

Wilmington shot 47 percent (31-of-66) for the game including 44 percent (11-of-25) from distance and 75 percent (15-of-20) from the free throw line. Hanover countered with 36.6 percent (26-of-71) from the field, 28.6 percent (8-of-28) from beyond the arc and 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from the free throw line. The Quakers overcame 19 turnovers by out-rebounding the Panthers 49-37.

Noll, defense

key comeback

WILMINGTON — Kelly Noll’s 17 points in the fourth quarter and a swarming defensive effort sparked the Wilmington College women’s basketball team to a comeback victory over North Central College, 74-70, Saturday in the 2018 Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court’s Raizk Arena on the WC campus.

The WC women outscored North Central College 34-15 in the fourth quarter to complete a 15-point comeback.

Kelly Noll led all scorers with 17 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter, to go along with nine rebounds. Kennedy Lewis added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists while Faith Teaford turned in a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah Binkley also finished in double figures in scoring with 11 points off the bench.

North Central (1-2) jumped on Wilmington early as the visitors poured in three triples to take a 17-5 lead six minutes into the game. The Quakers rallied within one, 26-25, on a three-point from Faith Teaford early in the second quarter. The Cardinals held the hosts to just six points over the final eight minutes of the first half and took a 41-31 lead into halftime.

Another Teaford three-pointer with 6:31 to play in the third got Wilmington within 43-36, but once again, North Central ended the quarter on a 12-4 run and led 55-40 after three quarters.

Then came the Wilmington comeback. WC head coach Jerry Scheve elected to employ full-court pressure that ended up forcing seven of North Central’s 11 turnovers in the final quarter.

A Hannah Binkley three-pointer cut the score to 57-45 at the 7:49 mark, and two free throws from Michelle Lee and a three from Kelly Noll got the Quakers within seven.

A three from Kennedy Lewis pulled Wilmington within 64-60 at the 2:01 mark. McKayla Binkley then stole the inbounds pass and found sister Hannah who was fouled.

Hannah Binkley made both free throws, but North Central went up 67-62 with 90 seconds left. Hannah Binkley converted 1-of-2 free throws on the ensuing possession and after a Cardinal turnover, Noll hit yet another triple that cut the visitor’s lead to 67-66 with 43 seconds to play in regulation.

Then came the play of the game. After a NC timeout, Lewis picked off the inbounds pass and hit a layup in transition putting Wilmington ahead 68-67. A missed three-pointer from Maya Walls on the next possession forced the Cardinals to foul. Savannah Hooper hit 1-of-2 free throws, but an offensive rebound from Noll led to two more free throws for the Quakers, putting the hosts on top 71-67.

The Cardinals did not bow out, however, as Alanna Newsome hit a long-distance jumper cutting the lead to one, but after two made free throws from Lewis, North Central elected to try for the quick layup. Allison Pearson’s attempt was missed and rebounded by Hannah Binkley, who made the first free throw to seal the comeback victory.

The WC women celebrate winning the title in the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_WBbvHAN-Champs.jpg The WC women celebrate winning the title in the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament. Wilmington College | Courtesy photo

WC WOMEN’S ROUNDUP