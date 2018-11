GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester bowling teams were defeated in a pair of matches Tuesday by Western Brown.

At Community Lanes, the BHS boys were defeated 2,558 to 2,127. They are now 2-1 on the year.

Josh Allen had a career best game of 225. Bryan Brewer had a personal best game of 176.

The Ladycats lost a close one, 1,829 to 1,725. BHS is 1-2.

Personal best scores were posted by Sally Schafer (162), Aleah Wells (159) and Kelli Hoffman (114).

