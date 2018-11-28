Wilmington girls conquer Kings

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington girls basketball team defeated Kings 59-44 at Fred Summers Court Tuesday night to even their seasonal record to 1-1.

Seton Hall University-bound Mya Jackson led all scorers with 31 points, including 17 in the first half, along with seven points in the third and fourth quarters.

Also in double figures for Wilmington was junior Karlie Morgan with 10, including a pair of first-half three-pointers.

Thanks to an 18-12 advantage in the second period, Wilmington built a 32-24 lead at the intermission.

Jackson and teammate Jasmine Jamiel combined for 15 points in the quarter.

Jamiel scored nine points on the evening, and she converted four of her five free throw chances on the night.

Kings did not fold the tent in the second half, making a run of their own to tighten things up.

Coming out of the locker room with momentum, the Lady Knights made a 7-0 run to make it a one-point game at 31-30.

WHS head coach Zach Williams, frustrated with his team’s lack of aggressive play, called them out and it seemed to be the wake-up call they needed.

“We were not being aggressive, just playing too passive and not the style of play I expect from our team. After that, we got back on track, and the intensity was there,” he said.

Junior Sami McCord gave the team a lift with a pair of buckets to halt the Knights’ comeback. Wilmington outscored the Lady Knights, 11-2 the remainder of the period to stretch the lead to double digits, 43-33 heading into the final period.

Carolyn Bruns, who led the Kings scoring attack with 18, scored nine in the final period, but Wilmington capitalized at the free throw line to put the game away.

In the final period Wilmington converted six of eight chances at the charity stripe, and hit 10 of their 14 chances from the line on the evening

Wilmington claimed the fourth quarter battle, 16-11, and extended the lead to a 16 point margin, 49-33 with 5:00 to play in regulation.

“This was a quality win for us, as Kings runs a very good program and they compete in a very tough Cincinnati-area league,” Williams said.

Wilmington will host Clinton-Massie Thursday night, followed by Dayton Carroll Saturday.

November 27, 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 59 Kings 44

K 12.12.09.11…..44

W 14.18.11.16…..59

(44) KINGS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bruns 7-0-4-18 Douglas 0-0-1-1 Bush 2-1-0-5 Rhodes 5-0-2-12 Biesbrock 1-0-0-2 Gurley 2-0-0-4 Sparks 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 18-1-7-44

(59) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 2-1-4-9 Jackson 12-2-5-31 McCord 3-0-1-7 Johns 1-0-0-2 Morgan 4-2-0-10 TOTALS 22-5-10-59

By Bill Liermann News Journal

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

