5th OVHC tips off 6 p.m. Friday with Dunbar against Lakota East

The fifth annual Ohio Valley Hoops Classic tips off Friday night at Hillsboro High School.

The two-day event features nine games, three on Friday night and six on Saturday. Local fans will have plenty of reasons to show up.

On Friday night the local teams take center stage as Hillsboro and Wilmington renew an old rivalry at 7:30 p.m. while McClain and East Clinton tangle at 9 p.m.

The event tips at 6 o’clock when Lakota East, coached by former Wilmington standout Clint Adkins, takes on five-time state champion Dayton Dunbar.

If you want to see future Division I college players, then Saturday is your day. Four players have signed to play at major Division I programs next season. Xenia’s Samari Curtis will play at UC. Walton Verona’s Dieonte Miles will play for Xavier. Their teams meet at high noon on Saturday.

Moeller’s Miles “Duece” McBride will play for Bob Huggins at West Virginia. Sidney’s Andre Gordon will be a Virginia Tech Hokie. Several underclassmen have major offers, led by Walnut Ridge’s Von Cameron Davis. Blanchester’s Braydon Sipple and Beechwood’s Scotty Draud are two sophomores on the recruiting radar of college coaches.

Top level Division I teams will also be on display. Moeller is the defending state champion in Ohio, and will be a contender again. Lakota East and Mason are perennial high-level teams in Southwest Ohio. Lexington Bryan Station has produced numerous NBA players. Campbell County has played in three of the past six Kentucky state tournaments.

And, fans will have an opportunity to win prizes in the halftime promotion. On Friday night, four fans will have a chance to walk away with a brand new Ford Escape from Beford Ford Lincoln of Washington Court House. At halftime of every game several fans will have an opportunity to shoot for prizes provided by local businesses who are sponsoring the event.

The first two games on Saturday are “youth basketball” day at the event. Any youth basketball player, boy or girl, up through 8th grade will be admitted free if they wear their jersey and are accompanied by a paying adult as long as they arrive before the end of the second game.

“We wanted the local kids to be able to see some Division I talent, as well as the defending state champion team. Many of them haven’t had that opportunity,” said Bennie Carroll, event organizer.

Tickets for the event are $10 available at the door. A ticket is good for the entire day each day.

Carroll also wanted to thank all the sponsors of the event. “We could not bring this event to Hillsboro without the help of our sponsors. I urge all the fans to support them whenever possible,” he said.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_OVClogohirez.jpg