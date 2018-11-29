Local Lombardi award nominees named

The Clinton County football coaching staffs have announced their slate of nominees for the annual Vince Lombardi Outstanding Down Linemen of the Year, says event Chairman Bill Liermann.

This year’s event will be held on Monday, Dec. 10 at the Expo Center of the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Starting time will be 6:30 p.m.

Special guest speaker will be former Clinton-Massie High School standout and former University of Cincinnati safety Drew Frey.

The eight nominees, two each from the Clinton County high schools, include the following players:

• From Blanchester High School: Cody McCollister and Ramiro Torres Jr.

McCollister, senior left tackle and defensive end was first-team All-SBAAC and second team All-District selection this past season. Considered the team’s best all-around lineman, he earned the “Hog Award” for his leadership efforts.

Torres, a defensive end, was a first-team All-SBAAC and second-team All-District selection for the Wildcats. The coaching staff also noted that Torres was the “Blue Pride” recipient this past season, symbolic of his efforts on the gridiron.

• From the Clinton-Massie Falcons: Matt Phillips and Seth Schmidt.

Phillips, a 6-3, 275-pound senior, was selected first-team offensive lineman for Division IV while Schmidt, a 6-6, 260-pound senior, was a second-team All-District selection.

They helped anchor the line which enabled Clinton-Massie’s ground attack to generate over 4,200 yards rushing, as the Falcons advanced to the Region 16 semifinals before losing out to London.

• From East Clinton High School: Logan McPherson and Daulton Wilson.

McPherson was a two-year starting center for the Astros and earned Special Mention status for 2018.

Wilson transitioned to the offensive line this year, and was also a Special Mention All-SBAAC selection for the Astros.

• From Wilmington High School: Alex Flanigan and Austin Brummett.

Flanigan, a two-year starter for the Hurricane, was a second-team All-SBAAC selection.

Brummett was a two-year starter at center for the Hurricane, and was voted Honorable Mention SBAAC this past season.

These eight men will be competing for the coveted Block of Granite Award, given to the player chosen as the Outstanding Down Lineman of the Year.

The banquet is an effort of the four high school booster clubs, with Beacon Orthopedics. Drayer Physical Therapy and Clinton Memorial Hospital.