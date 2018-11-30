Blanchester boys down Lockland 80-65; Sipple scores 39

BLANCHESTER — Year two of the Brayden Sipple experience at Blanchester High School started off with a bang.

Sipple dominated on both ends of the floor Friday night, scoring 39 points as Blanchester pulled away late to defeat Lockland 80-65.

“He’s had a big summer,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said of Sipple. “I’ve been able to personally witness him on big stages. I wasn’t concerned with anything Lockland was going to throw at him.”

Only a sophomore, Sipple also had 12 rebounds for the Wildcats and was one of four BHS players in double figures in scoring. Weber knows that secondary scoring is a huge key to potential Wildcat success.

“The thing that is really exciting is that his teammates were playing above the rim right next to him,” Weber said. “That’s a sight that, as a coach, you can’t help but get excited about.”

Lockland (0-1) held a 38-37 halftime lead thanks to some strong outside shooting. The Panthers made seven three-point field goals in the first half, including five in the second quarter.

Weber was pleased with how his team adjusted in the second half, cutting down on good shot opportunities for Lockland. Blanchester also crashed the offensive glass in the second half to earn valuable second-chance opportunities.

“Other than giving up some offensive boards early, they played with a purpose, almost with anger on the offensive boards,” Weber said. “Really proud of the second-half effort.”

Jayshawn Clark led Lockland with 24 points but only had six in the second half. Montana Cottrell added 17.

In addition to Sipple’s 39, Jacksson Waialae had 12, Ian Heeg and 11 and Tanner Creager added 10. Weber felt his team didn’t back down from a confident Lockland squad.

“Sometimes when you pull a team out of the city into the rural areas, the other team’s confidence is difficult to match,” Weber said. “I felt like we came in here playing to win from the beginning.”

SUMMARY

Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

@ Blanchester High School

Blanchester 80, Lockland 65

L…16.22.12.15…65

B…16.21.25.18…80

(65) LOCKLAND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jacolby Daniels 1-0-1-3, Lyndon Betts 1-0-3-5, Yero Diallo 3-2-0-8, Shawn Campbell 2-1-0-5, Montana Cottrell 7-3-0-17, Jayshawn Clark 9-4-2-24, Darren Talbert 1-1-0-3. TOTALS: 24-11-6-65.

(80) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ian Heeg 3-0-5-11, Tanner Creager 4-0-2-10, Brayden Sipple 13-1-12-39, Jacksson Waiale 5-2-0-12, Hunter Bare 3-0-0-6, Matthew Grogg 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 29-3-19-80.

