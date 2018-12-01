Carroll stifles Lady Hurricane 50-34

DAYTON — Stifling defense and an efficient offense were the keys for Carroll’s girls basketball team Saturday as they defeated Wilmington 50-34.

Carroll (2-0) got all the separation it needed in the first quarter thanks to a 17-2 run. The Patriots made half of their 14 shots in the quarter.

It was a smothering Patriot defense that stopped any potential Hurricane rally. Wilmington trailed by just seven with 1:57 left in the first half, but they never got any closer.

“They took us totally out of what we wanted to do,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “They beat us to cuts we were trying to make. They were more aggressive all over. They came out and wanted it more than us.”

Carroll kept Wilmington at bay through the third quarter, then put the game away with an 11-2 run to open the fourth.

Elisabeth Bush and Julia Keller led the Patriot attack. Bush finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Keller added 19 points and nine rebounds.

“They’re very disciplined in what they do,” Williams said. “They shoot really well in this gym. All of their girls can shoot, so it’s hard to help off of them. If you leave them open, shots are going to fall.”

Carroll was able to hold Mya Jackson to just 11 points. Jasmine Jamiel added 10 points.

Saturday’s contest was the fourth for Wilmington over the last seven days.

“It’s the end of a long week,” Williams said. “We can’t rest on what we’ve done. We’ve got to keep grinding every day. We’ve got to be stronger and smarter in what we do.”

SUMMARY

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018

@ Carroll High School

Carroll 50, Wilmington 34

W 07.13.07.07…..34

C 17.16.06.11…..50

(34) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jasmine Jamiel 3-2-2-10, Mya Jackson 4-0-3-11, Sami McCord 2-1-0-5, Karlie Morgan 4-0-0-8. TOTALS 13-3-5-34.

(50) CARROLL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sarah Ochs 0-0-2-2, Ava Lickliter 0-0-1-1, Elisabeth Bush 10-0-1-21, Allie Stefanek 1-0-0-2, Megan Leraas 1-1-0-3, Rachel Hartong 1-0-0-2, Julia Keller 8-2-1-19. TOTALS 21-3-5-50.

FIELD GOALS: W 13/46 (Jackson 4/12, Morgan 4/6); C 21/50 (Bush 10/15, Keller 8/12)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: W 3/23 (Jamiel 2/8); C 3/16 (Keller 2/4)

FREE THROWS: W 5/10 (Jackson 3/3); C 5/9

REBOUNDS: W 29 (Morgan 11, Jamiel 5, Jackson 5, McCord 5); C 39 (Bush 12, Keller 9, Leraas 5)

ASSISTS: W 4 (Jackson 2); C 6 (Stefanek 3)

STEALS: W 6 (Jamiel 2, Morgan 2); C 8

BLOCKED SHOTS: W 2; C 1

TURNOVERS: W 16; C 17

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO_whsswirl.jpg

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP