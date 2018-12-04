Nerves of steal: BHS guard matches state record

FELICITY – With a state record matching steal total, Elecia Patton led Blanchester to a 61-30 victory over Felicity Monday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

Patton, a senior guard, had 19 steals – 11 in the first half – to equal the unofficial state record listed on the OHSAA girls basketball records website.

The 19 steals equals the two games by Anita Jurcenko of Jefferson Area against Ashtabula St. John – one in 1990 and another in 1992.

“Elecia’s effort was phenomenal last night and has been all season,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “She was in the back pocket of the guards for Felicity all night looking for opportunities to make an impact and she took advantage.”

The result was a 33-point performance for Patton, who outscored the Lady Cardinals all by herself. Patton’s 33 points is third all-time for a single game in BHS girls basketball history.

She also had 10 rebounds and five assists, to complete her first career triple-double.

Blanchester is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the National Division.

Olivia Gundler had eight points and 14 rebounds for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

December 3, 2018

Blanchester 61 Felicity 30

F 05.07.06.12…..30

B 13.17.17.14…..61

(30) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Laubach 0-0-0-0 Baird 0-0-2-2 Baker 0-0-0-0 Moore 7-0-0-14 Botkin 2-0-1-5 McClure 0-0-0-0 McElfresh 3-0-3-9. TOTALS 12-0-6-30

(61) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patton 13-3-4-33 Tanganon 0-0-0-0 Scott 2-0-0-4 Gundler 4-0-0-8 Buerkle 0-0-0-0 Roy 0-0-1-1 Shank 3-0-1-7 Winemiller 1-0-0-2 Staehling 2-0-2-6. TOTALS 25-3-8-61

Blanchester’s Elecia Patton matched an unofficial state record Monday night with 19 steals against Felicity. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_GBK_blan_pattonmug-2.jpg Blanchester’s Elecia Patton matched an unofficial state record Monday night with 19 steals against Felicity. Courtesy Photo

BHS guard defensive prowess matches state steals record