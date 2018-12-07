WC women’s soccer earns NCAA academic award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award as the organization released its recipients earlier this month.

To qualify for the award, a team must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) to be eligible. The Fightin’ Quakers have earned this recognition 21 of a possible 22 years including the last 10 consecutive seasons.

“Our goal every year is to win on the field and in the classroom,” coach Steve Spirk said. “I’m very proud of our team this year as they competed hard and have been receiving this Team Academic Award for the better part of two decades.”

Wilmington finished its 2018 campaign with an 8-9-2 overall record and a 2-7-0 mark in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) play.