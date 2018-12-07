Blan 7th, 8th grade boys win first over Rockets

The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball won its first game of the year Wednesday over Fayetteville, 33-28.

Zach West powered the Wildcats with 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Kyle Garrett had eight points, eight rebounds and five steals. Levi Montgomery contributed six points, four rebounds and three assists.

Dylan Creager had five points and four steals. Jayden Purdey finished with three points and Dustin Trace had a point, six rebounds and five steals.

In the seventh grade game, the Blanchester seventh grade boys basketball team piked up its first win, a 43-34 triumph over Fayetteville.

Bryce Sipple had 14 points, 15 rebounds, four steals, four assists and four blocked shots for Blanchester.

Nick Taylor had 10 points and eight rebounds. Jansen Wymer had eight points and three steals. Braz Byrom and Bill Hamm scored four points each.

Sky Smith chipped in with two points and Xander Culberson converted a free throw. Cole Bradley had seven rebounds and three blocked shots.