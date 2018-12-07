Fast start propels Lady ‘Cane to 51-34 SBAAC win

MT. ORAB – A fast start Thursday propelled Wilmington to a 51-34 win over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action at WBHS.

Wilmington led 16-4 after one period and 33-14 at halftime, then played a steady second half for the win.

“It was a fast and fun first week,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “We had four games in six days and it took a little toll on us by the end.”

The Lady Hurricane is 3-2 overall, 2-0 in the American Division.

The Lady Broncos are now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the division.

Mya Jackson led Wilmington with 25 points while Jasmine Jamiel added 18.

“Mya has been doing a great job leading the team on and off the court,” Williams said. “She is one of the best players in the state and goes out every night trying to prove it.

“Jasmine has done a great job stepping up into more of a leadership role also this year. She is gaining more confidence each game and is handling the responsibilities given to her.”

Karlie Morgan hauled in 10 rebounds and came up with two steals. Jamiel had four steals and three assists. Jackson grabbed five rebounds.

“Karlie has stepped up and has been doing a great job controlling the boards on both ends for us and playing really solid defense,” said Williams. “She is also doing a great job of doing what is asked of her.”

Sami McCord didn’t score in this one but “has been doing a bunch of the little things so far this year that have helped us get off to our start. She is looking to score more and we need her to, also,” the WHS coach said.

Williams said the early-season schedule has allowed several players get experience as the team looks to make a tournament run in February.

”Emily Self, Chailyn Johns, Jenna Victor and Tiara Harris are all giving solid minutes and doing what we ask of them on the court,” he said. “They are all gaining a ton of experience early and against some really good teams along the way. I believe that this will give us the confidence we need down the road.“

SUMMARY

December 6, 2018

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 51 Western Brown 34

WI 16.17.09.09…..51

WB 04.10.10.10…..34

(51) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 7-4-0-18 Jackson 10-3-2-25 Self 1-0-0-2 McCord 0-0-0-0 C. Johns 1-0-2-4 Moore 0-0-0-0 Partin 0-0-0-0 Harris 0-0-1-1 Morgan 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 19-7-6/12-51

(34) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Flischell 1-1-0-3 Large 0-0-2-2 Young 2-0-1-5 B. Jones 3-1-7-14 Sams 3-0-2-8 Buttree 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 11-2-12-34

