EC 7th grade girls post win over ROB

The East Clinton seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School 29-14 on Tuesday.

For Wilmington, Ashley Delph had seven points and Navaeh Blackburn scored three. Jada Current and Jaya Cumberland had two points each.

The Lady Astros were led by Lauren Runyon who had 10 points, six rebounds, eight blocked shots and three steals.

Jordan Collom added eight points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals. Madison Frazer tallied six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Anna Lopez pulled in five rebounds and Abbi Reynolds had two rebounds.

Megan Hadley scored two points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots. Ashlyn Tate had two points. Lilly Hoskins made one free throw and hauled down five rebounds.