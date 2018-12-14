Schmidt fuels Rockets past ‘Cats in OT 69-66

OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern scored the first four points of overtime Friday night, then held on to defeat Blanchester 69-66.

Blanchester had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation and overtime.

The game was tied at 63 with 2.6 seconds left. Blanchester inbounded the ball under the basket but threw the inbounds pass away. The game went to overtime.

CNE led 67-63 with 41.6 seconds remaining. Brayden Sipple drained a long three that hit the rim, went straight up and dropped through. The Rockets lead was down to one.

Mason Martin made 1 of 2 from the line with 16.9 left in overtime to give CNE a 68-66 lead.

Sipple had a good look at a three to take the lead, but it hit the back rim. The rebound was knocked out of bounds by Blanchester, giving the Rockets the ball.

Skyler Schmidt, who had a monster night, made 1 of 2 from the line with 1.3 left. Blanchester tried a desperation heave, but it was not successful.

Schmidt led the Rockets with 26 points and 23 rebounds, including 11 offensive rebounds. Blake King added 13 points.

Sipple led all scorers with 34 points. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Free throw shooting was poor for both teams, but especially hurt Blanchester in overtime. The Wildcats were 10 of 20 from the line for the game, missing all four attempts in the extra period. Two of those misses were the front-end of the bonus.

Clermont Northeastern outrebounded Blanchester 51-40, including 26 offensive rebounds. Blanchester also had 27 turnovers.

It was a frustrating night for BHS head coach Adam Weber.

“We gave up 19 offensive rebounds in the first half,” Weber said. “The only thing we did in practice for two days was rebound.”

Blanchester trailed most of the way. Sipple hit a three with 2:02 remaining in regulation to give the Wildcats its first lead since early in the second quarter. The Wildcats led late, but turnovers and poorly-timed shot attempts hurt them late.

“When you throw the ball away 27 times, then you finally get a break and get the lead, you can’t compound it by shooting a shot we didn’t need,” Weber said.

SUMMARY

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

@ Clermont Northeastern High School

Clermont Northeastern 69, Blanchester 66 OT

B 14.13.21.15.03…..66

C 13.20.18.12.06…..69

(66) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ian Heeg 3-1-2-9, Tanner Creager 3-0-0-6, Brayden Sipple 12-4-6-34, Jacksson Waialae 4-2-2-12, Jay Ashcraft 2-1-0-5. TOTALS 24-8-10-66.

(69) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jerryd Burns 4-2-0-10, Logan Pottorf 1-0-0-2, Ryan Martin 3-0-0-6, Dillon Niehaus 1-1-0-3, Skyler Schmidt 11-0-4-26, Bryce Reece 2-1-1-6, Mason Martin 1-0-1-3, Blake King 3-1-6-13. TOTALS 26-5-12-69.

FIELD GOALS: B 24/56 (Sipple 8/17, Creager 3/5); C 26/76 (Schmidt 11/28, Burns 4/11)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 8/19 (Sipple 4/8, Waialae 2/6); C 5/22 (Burns 2/6)

FREE THROWS: B 10/20 (Sipple 6/9); C 12/21 (King 6/6)

REBOUNDS: B 40 (Bare 12, Sipple 8, Waialae 6, Heeg 5); C 51 (Schmidt 23, R. Martin 6, M. Martin 5, King 5)

ASSISTS: B 9 (Creager 3, Sipple 3); C 11 (Schmidt 3, R. Martin 3, Reece 3)

STEALS: B 14 (Heeg 6, Sipple 4, Ashcraft 4); C 13 (Burns 4, R. Martin 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 4 (Bare 3, Sipple 1); C 4 (Schmidt 4)

TURNOVERS: B 27; C 20

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

