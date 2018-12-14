Finally: Massie opens its season with 49-41 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – After starting the season late because of football, the Clinton-Massie boys basketball team kicked off the 2018-19 campaign with a 49-41 win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division play.

“We dominated the entire game, should have won by 20-something points,” CM coach Todd Cook said. “We just missed all kinds of bunnies. We had the opportunities; just didn’t make many shots.”

Zach Chowning led Clinton-Massie with 15 points, connecting on 5 of 10 from the field. He was 2 of 6 beyond the arc.

Brendan Lamb tossed in 10 points.

Massie struggled at the free throw line, converting 8 of 17 attempts.

Thomas Myers grabbed seven rebounds and Griffin Laake pulled down six. Myers also handed out five assists while Laake and Brendan Lamb had three each. Lamb blocked two shots.

Myers sat out most of the first half after picking up two fouls in the first quarter. The Falcons managed just three points in the second period and trailed 17-12 at halftime.

On the first play of the third quarter, the Falcons went to Myers. He converted and the comeback was in full swing. CM put 19 points on the board in the third and 18 more in the fourth.

“The shots started falling (in the second half),” Cook said.

Cook said his team played well defensively and put out great effort.

“It was time for us to go ahead and play somebody, just to see where we were at,” he said. “And I was very pleased with them.”

SUMMARY

December 14, 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 49 New Richmond 41

CM 09.03.19.18…..49

NR 04.13.12.12…..41 Stephen 1-2-0-5 Ernest 2-0-0-4 Ackerman 3-2-1-9. TOTALS 14-3-10-41

(41) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lytle 1-0-2-4 Morgan 1-0-4-6 Langan 5-0-1-11 Williamson 0-0-0-0 Delisle 0-0-2-2 Larsan 0-0-0-0

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Z. Chowning 5-2-3-15 Laake 1-0-0-2 Lamb 5-0-0-10 Myers 2-0-4-8 Settlemyre 4-0-0-8 Voss 0-0-0-0 Wolfe 2-1-1-6. TOTALS 19-3-8-49

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO-cm-letter.jpg