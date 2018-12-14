Davis, Dungan win twice for WHS swimmers

OXFORD – Jordan Davis and Ricky Dungan each won two events in a tri-meet with Oxford Talawanda and Vandalia-Butler Friday at Miami University.

Davis took the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly while Dungan emerged victorious in the 50 and 500 free. Dungan won the 500 free by almost 17 seconds.

The duo also was part of the third-place 400 free relay team with P.J. Godsey and Josh Andrews.

Godsey also scored in the 50 free with a seventh-place finish as did Andrews with a third-place finish in the 100 free.

Aidan Hester and Xavier Disney also scored for the Hurricane boys with a seventh-place finishes in the 200 and 500 free, respectivley.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-15.jpg