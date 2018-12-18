Lady Broncos buck Ladycats, 57-44

MT. ORAB – A first half buzzer beater propelled Western Brown to a 57-44 win over Blanchester Monday in non-league girls basketball action.

The Ladycats were down by seven late in the first half but the Lady Broncos scored before the buzzer and led 31-22 at the break.

“I think that bucket really took some wind out of our sails,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “The first half was very back and forth and pretty even despite Western Brown having a seven-point lead.”

Blanchester pulled within four early in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer. Western Brown put the game away with a pair of steals and layups with under a minute to play, Pyle said.

Blan’s Elecia Patton led all scorers with 21 points. She also had four rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Olivia Gundler had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Baylee Jones and Olivia Young had 12 each to lead Western Brown.

SUMMARY

December 17, 2018

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 57 Blanchester 44

B 13.09.13.09…..44

W 15.16.18.11…..57

(44) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patton 6-2-7-21 Tangonan 0-0-0-0 Gundler 5-2-0-12 Roy 1-0-0-2 Staehling 3-0-0-6 Scott 0-0-0-0 Shank 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 16-5-7/11

(57) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Flischall 2-0-1-5 Large 4-0-0-8 Jones 0-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-4 Young 5-0-2-12 Jones 3-1-5-12 Sams 3-0-0-6 Buttree 5-0-0-10. TOTALS 24-1-8/10-57

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-22.jpg