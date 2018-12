The Wilmington High School girls basketball team will take center stage Friday night a Fred Summers Court.

The Lady Hurricane will host Princeton for a pair of games Friday at the middle school gym. The varsity is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. The junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m. start.

The WHS boys will play defending state champion Moeller Saturday afternoon at Fred Summers Court.

The JV game will begin at 3 p.m. with the varsity on the docket for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff.