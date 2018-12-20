Blanchester MS girls drop pair to East Clinton

The Blanchester Middle School girls basketball teams lost two games to East Clinton Wednesday.

The eighth grade was defeated 45-26.

For Blanchester, Kaidyn Burress had 11 points, three rebounds and a steal. Hailey Mulvihill had 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Olivia Potts had four points, a rebound, two assists and two steals.

Madi Tipton had a point, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Ainsley Whitaker had three rebounds, an assist and two steals. Destiny Blankenbeckler contributed three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Blan seventh grade was defeated 26-11.

Hope Blankenbeckler had five rebounds and two steals. Layla Winemiller scored two points. Macey Waldron had two points, two rebounds and four steals. Gracie Roy finished with two points and two steals.

Payton Johnson had a rebound. Abbey Irwin had three points and two steals. Nevaeh Griffith had a rebound. Shelbie Panetta had two points, seven rebounds and four steals.