East Clinton 8th grade boys win first of season

The East Clinton eighth grade boys basketball team won its first game of the season, 43-22 over Blanchester on Wednesday.

Dakota Collom of East Clinton scored 16 points, which included a pair of three-pointers. Isaiah Conger also had 16 points.

Dylan Day had four points. Nathan Ellis, Colten Haffner and Gage Jarrell scored two points each. Dalton McClure had a free throw for the Astros.

Coach Herb Mihalik said EC had good defensive pressure which led to transition baskets for his squad.

The seventh grade Astros were defeated 38-19.

Denver Day had eight points for EC and Max Crowe scored three. Dylan Arnold, Aaron Rolfe, Kale Boekmann and Maddix Crowe had two points each.