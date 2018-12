GOSHEN – The Blanchester girls bowling team defeated Goshen 1,390 to 1,105 Wednesday in SBAAC action at Eastgate Lanes.

Aleah Wells had a 236 series and was strong in the 10th frame of all three baker games. Kelli Hoffman and Sally Schafer both had 216 series.

The Blanchester boys were defeated 2,324 to 1,959.

Derick Bowman had a 193 game, a series high, and a 340 series. Josh Allen had a 361 series for Blanchester.