Lady ‘Cane wins battles of SBAAC leaders 55-43

WILLIAMSBURG – After a fast start, Wilmington had to hold off Williamsburg 55-43 Wednesday in a non-league girls basketball game between SBAAC divisional leaders.

Wilmington is 5-3 on the year while Williamsburg drops to 6-2. The Lady Hurricane is currently atop the American Division while the Wildcats are leaders in the National Division.

Mya Jackson led all scorers with 24 points, distributing her efforts throughout the game. Jackson had five in the opening quarter and seven in the second.

In the third quarter, Jackson dropped in eight points. She then closed out with four straight free throws in the final period.

Jasmine Jamiel followed with 17 points, netting at least four in each quarter and five in the second.

Jessica Chase led the Wildcats with 17 points, which included a 10-for-14 performance at the free throw line.

Wilmington led 16-8 after one but Burg battled back to within 31-25 at the halftime break.

With Jackson getting eight of the 14 WHS points, the Lady Hurricane held on to a 45-37 lead after three.

The Wilmington defense was strong in the fourth and never allowed Williamsburg to get the lead in the final period.

SUMMARY

December 19, 2018

@Williamsburg High School

Wilmington 55 Williamsburg 43

WBG 08.17.12.06…..43

WIL 16.15.14.10…..55

(43) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ellis 0-0-0-0 Hart 0-0-1-1 Thomas 1-0-0-2 McManus 1-0-0-2 J. Chase 3-1-10-17 Ogden 2-1-0-5 Fisher 3-1-0-7 Ervin 0-0-0-0 A. Chase 3-1-2-9. TOTALS 13-4-13-43

(55) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 5-2-5-17 Jackson 8-4-4-24 Self 1-0-0-02 McCord 1-0-1-3 Johns 0-0-0-0 Victor 0-0-0-0 Harris 1-0-0-2 Morgan 3-1-0-7. TOTALS 19-7-10/14-55

