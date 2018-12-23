London pins Blanchester, wins BHS Holiday Duals

BLANCHESTER – Handing Blanchester its only loss of the event, London won the Holiday Duals at Blanchester High School Saturday.

The Red Raiders defeated the Wildcats 50-21 in their head-to-head match. London finished 9-0. Blanchester was 8-1.

Blanchester defeated Batavia 69-6, Clinton-Massie 54-22, Hillsboro 60-24, Mt. Healthy 78-5, Reading 64-9, Clermont Northeastern 69-12, Sycamore 70-3 and New Richmond 54-25.

Clermont Northeastern, Clinton-Massie and New Richmond finished in a three-way tie for third.

The Falcons defeated Sycamore 62-15, New Richmond 48-33, Reading 63-15, Mt. Healthy 63-17, Batavia 69-12 and Hillsboro 66-12. Massie lost to Blanchester 54-22, Clermont NE 48-36 and London 54-24.

Sycamore B, Hillsboro, Mt. Healthy, Reading and Batavia rounded out the standings.

Clayton Schirmer of Blanchester and Antonio Burns of Hillsboro were tied for most outstanding wrestler honors.

Blanchester's Colt Conover top against Clinton-Massie's Brice Seaman during the Holiday Duals at Blanchester High School this past weekend. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal