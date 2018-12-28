Wheaton rallies to defeat WC women 70-57

BLUFFTON – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team was unable to hold a nine-point first half lead Friday and lost to Wheaton College 70-57 in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament hosted by Bluffton University.

WC led 24-15 midway through the second quarter, but Wheaton ended the half on a 19-7 run and outscored the Quakers 18-8 in the third.

Wilmington led 13-12 after 10 minutes and after a Thunder free throw opened the second quarter, the Quakers scored on 4-of-5 possessions including a layup and three from Hannah Binkley.

Then came the Thunder run which totaled 43-22 and spanned 16:24. Consecutive baskets from McKayla Binkley to open the fourth quarter cut the Wheaton lead to single digits (52-43) with 8:16 to play and again in the final minute (64-55).

McKayla Binkley led the Quakers with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Kelly Noll added eight points and four rebounds while Hannah Binkley scored seven.

Kennedy Lewis, who dished out six assists, and Mackenzie Campbell, who appeared in her first game of the season, scored six points each. Faith Teaford turned in a nine-rebound performance.

The Thunder trio of Jennifer Berg (16), Hannah Frazier (15) and Kristi Demski (12) all scored in double figures for Wheaton.

Wilmington (6-5) will face Waynesburg University (Pennsyvania) in the consolation final at noon Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-13.jpg