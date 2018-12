Pool players from the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Center, ranging in age from 59 to 91, play teams from Washington Court House, Hillsboro and London. In the photo are players, along with their ages, from left to right, Robert Halsey, 75, Larry Cordrey, 75, Joe Trapp, 74, Bob Cochran, 82, Sandy Souder, 88, Jeff Roach, 59, Don Myers, 86, Dick Caplinger, 75, George Strong, 84, Don Wiseman,80, Ken Rothwell, 91, and D. Bullock, 80.

