CM junior varsity boys go OT for 59-51 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Miami Trace 59-51 in overtime Wednesday in non-league action at the Lebanon Road gym.

Clinton-Massie, 4-1 on the year, led throughout until the Panthers posted an 18-10 fourth quarter to send the game into overtime at 49-49.

“We struggled with consistency throughout the game,” CM coach Steven Gerber said.

Clinton-Massie was 6-for-17 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, allowing the Panthers to work their way back in to the game.

In the overtime, though, the Falcons dominated with a 10-2 edge. “This definitely wasn’t our prettiest win, but I give our guys credit … they fought through the adversity and struggles and found a way to win.”

Tate Olberding led CM with 21 points. Nate Baker followed with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin Faucett had six points and two blocked shots. Davis Wulf scored five points. Carsyn Valentine had four points. Jordan Redman scored three points while Logan Meyers and Brody Muterspaw had two points each. Carter Euton tossed in a free throw and Dakota Gasaway grabbed a rebound. Ethan Hughes played well off the bench.