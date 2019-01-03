WHS girls stay unbeaten in SBAAC play with 55-36 win

WILMINGTON – Karlie Morgan provided balance to the Wilmington girls basketball offense Thursday and WHS remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division play Thursday with a 55-36 win over Goshen at Fred Summers Court.

Mya Jackson led all scorers with 18 but Morgan’s 14 proved invaluable as the Lady Hurricane went to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in the division. Goshen drops to 8-3 overall, 1-2 in the division.

Morgan had key baskets throughout the game, led the Lady ‘Cane with seven rebounds and handed out two assists in a strong all-around performance.

Goshen, coached by former WHS girls coach Mark Short, dominated its offensive glass in the opening period but did not take advantage of the extra scoring chances. Wilmington led 7-3 early then scored 10 straight points before Goshen’s Garr beat the first quarter buzzer to make it 17-5 WHS.

Karlie Morgan had the hot hand for WHS with six in the first quarter. Mya Jackson added five for the Lady Hurricane. Tiara Harris came off the bench with three, but helped keep the Lady Warriors in check in the rebounding department while she was in the game. Goshen had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half but none led to second-chance points.

In the second, Jackson tossed in seven but Sami McCord had an assist to Morgan then a three-pointer to cap a 12-0 start to the period for WHS. Goshen didn’t score its first points of the quarter until Kara Williams’ basket at 2:14 making it 29-7.

“We try to emphasize it (fast starts) but it’s not always the way it happens,” WHS coach Zach Williams said.

Sami Huhn of Goshen scored five points late in the quarter but it was still all WHS at 29-10.

Early quarter success for the Lady Hurricane continued in the third when Johns drilled a three from the left side to start a 5-0 run to make it 37-12. However, WHS went cold from the floor and Goshen pecked away behind Williams’ six in the third and four more early in the fourth. The Lady ‘Cane lead was down to 45-30.

“You have to give credit to Goshen; they battled back,” Williams said. “We have to do a better job of moving and not watching the ball.”

Morgan stemmed the tide with a bucket at 4:44 then took a McCord pass and swished a three at 2:50 to put WHS back up 20 at 50-30.

“If she (Morgan) has an open shot, she’s going to shoot it,” Williams said of Morgan.

Both coaches went heavily to the bench at 1:42 with it still a 20-point game.

Jackson finished with four rebounds, three steals and two assists. McCord had four rebounds and four assists. Jasmine Jamiel handed out two assists and played strong defense. Harris grabbed three rebounds.

SUMMARY

January 3, 2019

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 55 Goshen 36

G 05.07.10.13…..36

W 17.15.13.10…..55

(36) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vonderau 1-0-0-2 Huhn 3-1-0-7 Pfau 2-0-0-4 Williams 5-0-3-13 Garr 1-0-4-6 Strunk 0-0-4-4. TOTALS 12-1-11-36

(55) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Jackson 7-2-2-18 McCord 2-1-1-6 Johns 3-3-0-9 Morgan 6-1-1-14 Self 1-1-2-5 Partin 0-0-0-0 Butcher 0-0-0-0 Victor 0-0-0-0 Harris 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 20-8-7-55

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

