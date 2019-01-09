Quakers too much for Cardinals in 104-75 win

WESTERVILLE – Coming off a big win over John Carroll, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team bounced Otterbein 104-75 Wednesday night in Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Wilmington goes to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference. Otterbein falls to 4-11.

DaeShawn Jackson dialed long distance, connecting on five three-pointers and a game-high 20 points. He also had four assists and three steals.

Andrew Russell came off the bench to grab a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with 14 points and four assists.

Jeffery Mansfield had 12 points and four rebounds.

Wilmington was 41 for 77 from the field for 53.2 percent, which included a 14 for 26 shooting performance from beyond the arc (53.8 percent).

The Quakers had just nine turnovers.

Otterbein led 3-0 and, for the final time of the night, 6-5 before the Quakers began to dominate.

Abdul Kanu gave WC the lead for good then the difference slowly grew to 53-33 at the half.

Otterbein cut its deficit to 12 in the second half but Wilmington had too much on this night. A late 12-0 WC run sealed the victory.

SUMMARY

January 9, 2019

@Otterbein

Wilmington 104 Otterbein 75

W 53.51…..104

O 33.42…..75

(104) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanu 2-0-0-4 Hamilton 2-1-1-6 Lewis 7-2-0-16 Smith 3-1-0-7 Jackson 7-5-1-20 Mansfield 5-1-1-12 Mullins 2-0-0-4 Patrick 5-3-1-14 Garrett 0-0-0-0 Horton 0-0-0-0 Russell 6-1-1-14 Pletcher 0-0-0-0 Todd 0-0-2-2 Myers 2-0-0-4 Gilmore 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Elder 0-0-0-0 Cox 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 41-14-8-105

(75) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carter 2-0-2-6 Dennison 0-0-0-0 Long-Weber 2-0-1-5 Springer 6-2-0-14 Joseph 4-2-8-18 Justice 1-0-2-4 Black 2-0-0-4 Beavers 6-3-5-20 Wood 0-0-1-1 Anders 1-1-0-3 Clark 0-0-0-0 Kalb 0-0-0-0 Edington 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-8-19-75

