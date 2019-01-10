Lady Hurricane storms Bulldogs 61-28

BATAVIA – Dominating from beginning to end, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team had no trouble Thursday with Batavia 61-28 in an SBAAC American Division contest.

Wilmington goes to 9-4 overall and 5-0 in the American Division.

Jasmine Jamiel led Wilmington with 14 points. She had five in the first, four in the secnod and five in the third.

Neither Jamiel or Mya Jackson played in the fourth quarter.

Jackson had 12 points, six in the each of the first two quarters.

Wilmington led 21-7 after one period as Karlie Morgan joined Jackson for top scoring honors with six.

The Lady Hurricane made it 37-11 at halftime as the defensive effort continued to be strong.

Jamiel had five in the third and Emily Butcher came off the bench for a pair of three-pointers in the fourth as the Lady Hurricane cruised to the easy win.

SUMMARY

January 10, 2019

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 61 Batavia 28

W 21.16.13.11…..61

B 07.04.07.10…..28

(61) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 5-2-2-14 Jackson 4-0-4-12 Self 2-0-0-4 McCord 3-0-0-6 Johns 3-0-0-6 Partin 0-0-0-0 Butcher 2-2-0-6Victor 0-0-0-0 Harris 0-0-0-0 Drake 0-0-0-0 Morgan 6-1-0-13. TOTALS 25-5-6-61

(28) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Stith 2-0-0-4 Myers 1-0-1-3 Burton 0-0-0-0 Kulbe 0-0-0-0 Mehlman 0-0-0-0 Wright 0-0-0-0 Brown 1-0-0-2 Datel 7-4-0-18 Demmings 0-0-0-0 Hobbs 0-0-0-0 Marcelli 0-0-0-0 Williams 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 11-4-2-28

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO-whs-letter.jpg