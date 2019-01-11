Massie JV boys hold off Hurricane 46-42

WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Wilmington 46-42 Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court.

The Falcons erased a 6-5 first quarter deficit and pulled out to a 19-13 halftime lead with the offense in transition mode, coach Steven Gerber said. The Hurricane won the fourth quarter 19-15 but the comeback fell short in the end. Wilmington scored the final nine points of the game, Gerber said..

Clinton-Massie is 6-1 overall and 3-0 against SBAAC American Division opponents.

Tate Olberding had 18 points and four blocked shots for the Falcons. Carsyn Valentine had nine points while Nate Baker had six points and four steals. Austin Faucett had five points and two blocked shots. Logan Meyers contributed five points and three rebounds.

Jordan Redman scored two points and Davis Wulf made one free throw. Brody Muterspaw had two rebounds. Coach Gerber said Dakota Gasaway, Carter Euton and Tyler Roberts gave the teasm good minutes off the bench.