Clinton-Massie boys breeze to 78-40 victory

BATAVIA – Clinton-Massie scored the first 14 points at Batavia and cruised to a 78-40 SBAAC American Division victory Friday.

The Falcons (6-2, 3-1) never let up after that, pushing its margin to 40 in the waning seconds.

Massie’s advantage reached 20 after a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter and 30 after an 8-0 run midway through the final period.

Falcons Brendan Lamb and Nick Chowning shared game-high scoring honors with 15. Teammate Griffin Laake chipped in with 14.

John Witt came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs (4-8, 0-4).

The win puts Clinton-Massie in a first-place tie for the American Division lead with Western Brown, who suffered its first league loss of the season Friday to New Richmond.

CM also won the JV game, 47-41, behind Nate Baker’s 16 points. Max Applegate had 18 for the Bulldogs.

Clinton-Massie is scheduled to host East Clinton Saturday night with the freshman game slated to start at 4:30 p.m. followed by junior varsity at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.

SUMMARY

January 11, 2019

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 78 Batavia 40

CM 16.17.19.26…..78

BA 02.15.09.14…..40

(78) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-0-0, Lamb 7-1-15, Myers 6-0-12, Laake 7-0-14, Settlemyre 3-0-6, Chowning 6-2-15, Faucett 1-5-7, Olberding 2-2-6, Valentine 0-0-0, Baker 0-1-1, Voss 1-0-2. Total 33-11-78. 3-point goals: 1 (Chowning). FTM-FTA 11-15, 73 percent.

(40) BATAVIA (fg-ft-tp) Richardson 1-0-2, Watson 2-0-5, Zenni 2-0-4, Griffin 1-0-2, Wiscombe 1-1-3, Evans 1-0-2, Hart 1-0-3, Heckard 2-0-5, Berger 2-0-4, Applegate 0-2-2, Witt 4-0-8. Total 17-3-40. 3-point goals: 3 (Watson, Hart, Heckard). FTM-FTA 3-8, 38 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

