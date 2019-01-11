BHS suffers ‘frustrating’ loss at WHS 64-57

WILLIAMSBURG – Homestanding Williamsburg exploded for 30 points in the fourth quarter and rallied to defeat Blanchester 64-57 in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action.

“Frustrating is an understatement,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said after the game.

The win puts Williamsburg at 4-5 overall and 4-1 in the National Division.

Blanchester drops to 5-5 overall, 3-2 in league play.

Georgetown leads the National Division at 5-0.

Brayden Sipple scored 31 of Blanchester’s 57 points.

But the Wildcats in general had trouble shooting the ball with any success, just 28 percent from the field.

“Foul trouble early and an inability to guard, combined with 28 percent from the field … recipe for defeat,” said Weber. “Tried both man and zone (defense), couldn’t keep them out of the lane or away from the rim.”

SUMMARY

January 11, 2019

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 64 Blanchester 57

W 11.13.10.30…..64

B 12.09.17.19…..57

(57) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Heeg 3-3-1-10 Creager 3-2-3-11 Hopkins 0-0-2-2 Sipple 10-2-9-31 Waialae 0-0-0-0 Highlander 0-0-0-0 Ashcraft 1-0-1-3 Bare 1-0-0-2 Grogg 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-7-16-57

FIELD GOALS: B 18-64 (Sipple 10-24); W 19-49

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B 7-27 (Sipple 2-7 Heeg 3-8); W 4-12

FREE THROWS: B 16-25 (Sipple 9-14); W 20-27

REBOUNDS: B-35 (Ashcraft 11 Sipple 5 Bare 5 Waialae 4 Creager 4 Hopkins 3); W-29

ASSISTS: B-7 (Heeg 2 Creager 2); W-10

STEALS: B-6 (Creager 2); W-7

BLOCKED SHOTS: B-4 (Bare 2); W-3

TURNOVERS: B-13; W-11

