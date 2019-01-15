Beavers take bite out of WHS win streak

BEAVERCREEK – The three-game winning streak for Wilmington High School’s boys basketball team ended Tuesday night at Beavercreek, as the Hurricane came up short, 52-45, in non-conference action.

Wilmington is now 5-5 on the year. Beavercreek is 5-7.

Trailing 38-31 heading into the final period, the Hurricane fell behind by as many as nine points before battling back and cutting the deficit to just a bucket, 40-38, with 5:00 to go in regulation. However, they were unable to get the tying score or go in front the rest of the game.

“I thought we played hard, and with a lot of passion,” WHS head coach Michael Noszka said. “Even though we fell behind early in the fourth, we had that spurt getting us back in the game, got it to two points, but we just could not get back in front. That gave us a chance but we just could not finish tonight. It was a good team effort and like I have said many times, we have to keep getting better and play with consistency.”

Cam Coomer led the Hurricane scoring attack with 16 points, including nine in the final period. Willie Morris had the hot hand for the Cane in the early-going with 10 first half points, including seven in the opening period. He finished with 12. Matt Butcher, plagued by foul trouble, was limited to just five points.

Eight different players were in the scorebook for Beavercreek. Yousef Saleh led the way with 16, including seven in the second and fourth quarters. Brayden Walther added 10.

After getting the lead in the opening quarter, 14-9, Wilmington struggled offensively in the second period, as the Beavers 16-7 effort put them on top at the intermission, 25-21.

The third quarter was a back and forth battle as Wilmington got the momentum early before the Beavers caught fire late in the period, and a 13-10 margin gave Beavercreek a 38-31 lead heading into the final quarter. In the final analysis, Beavercreek’s 29-17 advantage in the middle two periods was the difference in the ballgame.

Wilmington returns to SBAAC American Division action Friday night at Batavia.

SUMMARY

January 15, 2019

@Beavercreek High School

Beavercreek 52 Wilmington 45

W 14.07.10.14…..45

B 09.16.13.14…..52

(52) BEAVERCREEK (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hymes 1-1-2-7, Saleh 5-1-3-16, Walther 1-2-2-10, Herbolt 1-0-0-2, Harris-Strayhorn 1-0-0-2, Moore 1-1-3-8, Zink 1-0-0-2. Seman 1-0-1-3.

Team Totals: 12-5-13-52.

(45) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 3-2-0-12, Coomer 3-1-7-16, Sweeney 2-0-0-4, Jacobyansky 1-1-3-8, Anicic 0-0-0-0, Butcher 2-0-1-5, J. Stewart 0-0-0-0.

Team Totals: 11-4-11-45.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

