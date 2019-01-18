EC academic team loses couple of close ones

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton academic team opened its season with a couple of narrow losses among its first four matches.

East Clinton lost to Bethel-Tate 57-56 and to Wilmington 84-78 to begin the year. The Astros also lost to Blanchester and Clermont Northeastern.

The EC coaches chose MVPs for each match. Austin Reedy and Ethan Reedy were MVPs against Wilmington. Logan McPherson and Caleb Morton were MVPs against Bethel-Tate.

Against Blanchester, Paige Harrell and Joshua George were chosen for their efforts and Zach Mitchell and Alex Turner garnered MVP honors against the Rockets.

