Hurricane wrestlers take 2 from Wyoming, Fairborn

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School wrestling team won two matches Thursday at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane defeated Fairborn 48-27 and Wyoming 40-30.

On the mat against Fairborn, WHS picked up forfeit victories by Donovan Butler, Lee Lynch, Logan Salatin, Sam Eastes, Brayden Smith, Spencer Cain, Kile Holland and Canon Ford.

Against Wyoming, Butler won at 120 with a technical fall of 20-5. Lynch pinned in 0:41 at 126 pounds.

Eastes was a winner by pin in 3:46. Smith won by forfeit at 145. Trent Holliday was a 19-3 technical fall winner. Ford pinned his foe at 170 in 39 seconds. Michael Reynolds won by forfeit at 220.