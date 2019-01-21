CM 6th, WHS 11th at Hammer & Anvil

MOUNT ORAB – The Clinton-Massie wrestling team finished sixth Saturday at the Hammer & Anvil Invitational at Western Brown High School.

The Hurricane of Wilmington were 11th overall.

The top individual finisher among local wrestlers were Sam Eastes of WHS and Robby Frederick of Clinton-Massie. Eastes was runnerup at 138 pounds while Frederick was second at 160.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2019

Hammer & Anvil Invitational

@Western Brown HS

TEAM SCORES

Troy Christian 231.5, Western Brown 226, Lebanon 194.5, Walton Verona (Ky) 192, Campbell Co (Ky) 182, Clinton-Massie 122, New Richmond 104.5, Xenia 90.5, Goshen 80.5, Hillsboro 65, Wilmington 51, Turpin 28, Hillcrest 10, Monroe 0.

INDIVIDUALS

• 106: Grant Moorman (CM) fifth

• 113: Ethan Johnson (CM) sixth

• 126: Blake Seaman (CM) third

• 132: Matt Martin (CM) fourth

• 138: Sam Eastes (WIL) second

• 145: Nathan Allgeyer (CM) fourth

• 160: Robby Frederick (CM) second

• 160: Dalton Garrison (WIL) sixth

• 170: Canon Ford (WIL) fifth

• 170: Brock Speaks (CM) sixth

• 195: Colton Doyle (CM) third

