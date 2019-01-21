BHS wrestlers claim Sycamore Invitational championship

CINCINNATI – Blanchester edged Valley View for the Sycamore Invitational wrestling tournament championship Saturday.

Blanchester had 11 wrestlers place among the 13 that competed. The Wildcats had 40 victories with 21 pins in the tournament.

Three BHS wrestlers claimed weight-class titles.

Clayton Schirmer won the 152-pound championship, defeating Kole Deel of Valley View by pin in 3:45 in the title bout. Schirmer had two first period pins and a technical fall in his first three matches.

Steven Latchford was the 182-pound champion. He decisioned Noah Harrison of Valley View 8-5 in the title match. Latchford also had a pin in 3:04 and a 5-4 decision en route to the first-place match.

James Peters took the 220-pound title home. In the championship match, Peters decisioned Jarron Knauff of Sycamore 12-2. Peters also had a first period pin and a 9-3 victory.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2019

Sycamore Invitational

@Sycamore HS

TEAM SCORES

Blanchester 208 Valley View 187 Sycamore 177.5 Stebbins 115 Northwest 101 Wyoming 79 Holmes (Ky) 75 Reading 69.5 Mt Healthy 67 Kings 66 Anderson 65 Talawanda 64.5 Madeira 64 Hamilton 62.5 Norwood 41 Cooper (Ky) 39 Tippecanoe 36 Miami Valley Christian 27 Dixie Heights (Ky) 24 Cincinnati Country Day 19 Summit Country Day 17 Mariemont 8 Purcell-Marian 7

INDIVIDUALS

• 106: Jacob Hamm (B) fourth

• 113: Levi St. John (B) sixth

• 120: Adam Frump (B) sixth

• 126: Gage Berwanger (B) fourth

• 138: Johnny Schirmer (B) second

• 145: Gage Huston (B) third

• 152: Clayton Schirmer (B) first

• 160: Col Conover (B) third

• 170: Ramiro Torres (B) fourth

• 182: Steven Latchford (B) first

• 220: James Peters (B) first

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-21.jpg