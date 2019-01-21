WHS girls start fast, cruise to 51-36 win over Lebanon

WILMINGTON – Holding Lebanon scoreless in the first quarter, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team cruised to a 51-35 non-league win Saturday at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington improves to 11-4 with the win. Lebanon drops to 7-8 on the year. The Lady Warriors lead the Greater Western Ohio Conference Western Division. Wilmington leads the SBAAC American Division.

Mya Jackson led the Lady Hurricane with 28 points. Her career total now stands at 1,787.

Karlie Morgan and Sami McCord both grabbed seven rebounds to pace WHS. McCord led the way with four assists. Jasmine Jamiel had two steals and Morgan blocked two shots.

Wilmington led 10-0 after one quarter and never looked back. The Lady Hurricane held a 26-10 lead at halftime then put the game away with a 46-24 lead after three.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2019

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 51 Lebanon 36

L 00.10.14.12…..36

W 10.16.20.05…..51

(36) LEBANON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Folley 5-0-2-12 Feldmann 4-0-0-8 Stone 2-2-0-6 Sauerland 2-0-2-6 Dunn 1-1-0-3 Magness 0-0-1-1 Edmonds 0-0-0-0 DeMichele 0-0-0-0 Mueller 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 14-3-5-36

(51) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 3-1-1-8 Jackson 10-3-5-28 Self 0-0-0-0 McCord 2-1-3-8 Johns 1-1-0-3 Victor 0-0-0-0 Morgan 1-0-0-2 Harris 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 18-6-9-51

FIELD GOALS: L 14-51; W 18-58 (Jackson 10-20)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: L 3-14; W 6-21 (Jackson 3-6)

FREE THROWS: L 5-6; W 9-12 (Jackson 5-5)

REBOUNDS: L-30 (Folley 10); W-32 (Morgan 7 McCord 7 Jackson 5 Harris 5 Jamiel 4 Johns 3)

ASSISTS: L-6; W-10 (McCord 4 Jamiel 2)

STEALS: L-9 (Folley 3); W-6 (Jamiel 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: L-9 (Dunn 5); W-4 (Morgan 2)

TURNOVERS: L-8

