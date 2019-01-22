Massie JV boys hang 56-39 loss on East Clinton

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 56-39 Monday in a non-league game at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons led 22-16 at halftime then pulled away in the second half for the easy victory.

“Give East Clinton credit,” CM coach and EC graduate Steven Gerber said. “They battled with us in the first half and we struggled to do much offensively.”

Carsyn Valentine led Massie with 18 points while Nate Baker tossed in 14. Tate Olberding finished with 10 points and Austin Faucett contributed five. Jordan Redman and Davis Wulf scored four points each. Dakota Gasaway had three points. Brody Muterspaw connected on a free throw.

Hunter Green grabbed two rebounds and Logan Meyers had three steals. Ethan Hughes also hauled in a two rebounds while Danny Peppas and Tyler Roberts had one rebound each. Carter Euton handed out one assist.