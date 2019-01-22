North Adams starts fast, finishes on top of BHS

SEAMAN – Jumping out to an 18-2 first quarter lead, North Adams cruised to a 65-39 non-league girls basketball win Monday over Blanchester.

The Ladycats were able to get within eight but could get no closer.

Elecia Patton did not score in the opening quarter but led Blanchester with 16 points. In all nine members of the BHS squad scored points.

“I’ve been stressing to the girls that we need players to step up and want to score,” coach Bradon Pyle said. “The last two games there has been a more concerted effort from the whole team to look to make plays as scorers and they’ve responded well to that challenge.”

Olivia Gundler chipped in with six points to go along with six assists, three blocked shots and two steals.

SUMMARY

January 21, 2019

@North Adams High School

North Adams 65 Blanchester 39

NA 18.11.20.16…..65

BL 02.13.12.12…..39

(65) NORTH ADAMS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sonner 0-0-0-0 Shipley 3-1-0-7 Buttlesworth 2-0-0-4 Shaper 2-1-1-6 Jones 5-1-0-11 Call 2-1-0-5 McDowell 5-2-0-12 Robinson 1-0-0-2 Harper 6-0-4-16 Howell 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 26-6-7/8-65

(39) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patton 6-3-1-16 Tangonen 1-0-0-2 Brown 1-0-0-2 Scott 1-1-0-3 Gundler 2-0-2-6 Roy 1-0-0-2 Shank 1-0-0-2 Winemiller 0-0-0-0 Wells 1-0-0-2 Staehling 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 16-4-3/8-39

