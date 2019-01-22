Schmidt powers Rockets to 80-42 win over Astros

LEES CREEK – Led by Skyler Schmidt, the Clermont Northeastern Rockets rolled to an 80-42 win Tuesday over East Clinton in SBAAC National Division play at the EC gym.

East Clinton is 0-12 overall and 0-7 in the National Division.

Clermont Northeastern is 6-7 overall, 5-2 in the division.

Georgetown leads the National with a unbeaten 6-0 record.

Schmidt, a 6-7 sophomore post player, had 11 of his game-high 30 in the third period when the Rockets pushed a 33-22 halftime lead to 57-29 after three.

Branson Smith led East Clinton with 20 points.

SUMMARY

January 22, 2019

@East Clinton High School

Clermont NE 80 East Clinton 42

EC 11.11.07.13…..42

CN 15.18.24.22…..80

(80) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 4-2-0-10 Pottorf 5-2-0-12 Niehaus 3-1-0-7 Stephens 2-0-0-4 Schmidt 13-2-2-30 Fishback 0-0-0-0 Reece 2-1-0-5 Yeager 0-0-0-0 King 4-1-3-12 Hatfield 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 33-9-5-80

(42) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Smith 8-2-2-20 Rolfe 0-0-2-2 J. Smith 0-0-0-0 Runyon 0-0-0-0 Tolle 0-0-0-0 Peterman 0-0-1-1 C. Norman 2-0-1-5 Mitchell 2-0-0-4 Swayne 3-0-2-8 Vadnais 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 16-2-8-40

Branson Smith (3) | News Journal Photo by Mel Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_ec_BransonSmithMELcne.jpg Branson Smith (3) | News Journal Photo by Mel Arnold