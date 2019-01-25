7th grade Ladycats top Wilmington 28-14

The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School squad 28-14 Wednesday.

Kaylee Coyle had 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and an assist. Hope Blankenbeckler finished with two points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Macy Waldron had six points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Gracie Roy contributed two points, nine steals, a rebound and an assist. Abbey Irwin had two points and three steasls. Nevaeh Griffith had a point and a steal. Shelbie Panetta totaled four points and five rebounds.

